India-US discuss global drug trafficking, push smoother legitimate trade

New Delhi, Jan 28: The United States hosted the inaugural meeting of the US-India Drug Policy Executive Working Group in Washington, underscoring the enduring and shared commitment to addressing the global drug challenge and fostering a safer and healthier future for both nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, the inaugural meeting held from January 20-21 was opened by Sara Carter, Director of the Oﬃce of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) in the US, emphasising President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mutual commitment to enhancing security cooperation and eradicating narco-terrorism.

"The drug crisis is now a core national security priority. This Executive Working Group leverages the bilateral partnership to protect families while also supporting legitimate industries," said Carter.

Ambassador Vinay Kwatra, Indian Ambassador to the US, stated, "India accorded the highest priority to addressing the threat posed by narcotics trafficking and the diversion of precursor chemicals, while also balancing effective enforcement with facilitation of legitimate trade."

The Executive Working Group, led by ONDCP's Acting Deputy Director, Debbie Seguin, and the Deputy Director General of India's Narcotics Control Bureau, Monika Ashish Batra, worked with the US and Indian delegations, respectively, to deliver "tangible, measurable outcomes in advancing the critical counter-narcotics partnership".

The MEA said that India and the US are committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation to "dismantle the illegal production and traﬃcking of illicit drugs and their precursor chemicals that threaten our communities".

"They emphasised the importance of a whole-of-government approach that streamlines interagency and intergovernmental eﬀorts and secures the pharmaceutical supply chain, consistent with respective national rules and regulations, while also building upon the success of recent joint operations to disrupt illicit narcotic traﬃcking networks," the MEA mentioned.

The US-India security cooperation has expanded in recent years, covering areas such as counterterrorism and law enforcement coordination.

Counter-narcotics efforts have become an increasingly important part of that partnership, especially as drug trafficking networks operate across borders and link to organised crime and terrorism.

--IANS