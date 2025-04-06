India, Sri Lanka ink first defence pact, seal seven key agreements

Guwahati, Apr 6: For the first time, India and Sri Lanka on Saturday inked a major defence pact to institutionalise a framework for deeper engagement in the military domain, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the security of both nations is interlinked and dependent on each other.

Following talks between Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the two sides firmed up a total of seven pacts, including one on developing Trincomalee as an energy hub.

The Prime Minister pitched for resolving the vexed fishermen issue between the two countries with a "humane approach" and hoped that Colombo will fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil people and conduct provincial council elections.

The fishermen issue figured prominently during talks between PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Saturday.

"We also discussed issues related to fishermen's livelihoods. We agreed that we should proceed with a humane approach in this matter," Modi said in his media statement after meeting Dissanayake.

In other significant moves, India also firmed up debt restructuring agreements as part of economic assistance for Colombo and decided to reduce interest rates on loans, with Modi reaffirming that India stands with the people of the island nation.

For the social and economic development of the eastern provinces of Sri Lanka, a support package of approximately 2.4 billion Lankan rupees will be provided, Modi announced.

Though the Modi-Dissanayake talks produced over 10 concrete outcomes, the defence cooperation pact emerged as the centrepiece, as it signalled an upward trajectory in defence relations, leaving behind the bitter chapter of India pulling out its peacekeeping forces from the island nation around 35 years ago.

In his remarks, Dissanayake said he assured Modi that Sri Lanka will not allow its territory to be used in any manner inimical to India's security interests.

"We believe that we have shared security interests. The security of both countries is interconnected and co-dependent," Modi said in his media statement.

"I am grateful to President Dissanayake for his sensitivity towards India's interests. We welcome the important agreements made in the area of defence cooperation," he said.

The Prime Minister said relations between India and Sri Lanka are based on mutual trust and goodwill, and both sides will continue to work together to fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of the two countries.

After their talks, Modi and Dissanayake also virtually inaugurated the Sampur solar power plant. "The Sampur solar power plant will help Sri Lanka achieve energy security. The agreement reached to build a multi-product pipeline and to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub will benefit all Sri Lankans," Modi said.

The talks were held a day after Modi arrived in the Sri Lankan capital after concluding his trip to Bangkok, where he attended a summit of the BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation).





