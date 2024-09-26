India signs treaty to protect marine biodiversity on high seas

United Nations, Sep 26: India has signed an international agreement to protect marine biodiversity on the high seas. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar signed the pact formally known as the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement on Wednesday here. He said on X, "India is proud to join the BBNJ Agreement, an important step towards ensuring that our oceans remain healthy and resilient."

The agreement under the Law of the Seas Treaty seeks to ensure that marine life is conserved and used in a sustainable manner on the high seas, which is beyond nations' territorial waters and the exclusive economic zone that could extend up to 200 nautical miles or 370 km from the shores. The area the agreement covers is about two-thirds of all the oceans.

The agreement was about 20 years in the making before it was adopted internationally last year and it bans destructive fishing and pollution. Under the agreement, countries cannot claim sovereign rights over marine resources on the high seas and it ensures equitable sharing of benefits from those resources. The Cabinet approved India's participation in the agreement in July.

Jitendra Singh, the Minister of State for Earth Sciences, said at that time, "India remains committed and proactive to the global cause of environmental conservation and sustainable development." Earth Sciences Secretary M. Ravichandran said, "The BBNJ Agreement allows us to enhance our strategic presence in areas beyond our EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zone), which is very promising" and further strengthens our marine conservation efforts.