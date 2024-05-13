India signs 10 year pact with Iran to manage Chabahar Port

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati, May 13: In a major move, India on Monday signed an agreement with Iran for the management of Chabahar Port for the next 10 years.
This move, taking place amid a busy election season in the country, is seen as a substantial geopolitical outreach towards Iran with major regional implications.
Chabahar Port is seen as India's vital connectivity link to Afghanistan, Central Asia, and the wider Eurasian continent, acting as a counterbalance to China's Belt and Road Initiative and Pakistan's Gwadar port.
The Indian delegation to Iran was led by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal; on the other hand, Mehrdad Bazrpash, Minister for Roads and Urban Development, was present on behalf of the Iranian side.
Next Story