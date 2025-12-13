India sends 250,000 saline bottles to Peru in solidarity with Global South

Lima, Dec 13: India has handed over 250,000 saline bottles to Peru to help patients battling dehydration, reaffirming its commitment as a credible development partner for the South American nation.

Indian Ambassador to Peru Vishvas Sapkal handed over the donation consignment to Peru's Ministry of Health on Friday (local time).

Several senior officials of Peru, including Alberto Tejada Conroy, Director General, International Cooperation in the Ministry of Health, Eric Vasquez Calderon, Joint Director, National Centre for the Supply of Strategic Health Resources (CENARES) and Abel Cardenas, Director, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, appreciated the Government of India's assistance.

In a significant gesture of solidarity with its Global South partners, India sent 32 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Peru, including 250,000 units of physiological saline solution.

"Caring for each other as Global South partners -- India dispatches 32 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Peru. A consignment of 250,000 units of physiological saline solution will support patients suffering from dehydration in Peru," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had posted on X, following the dispatch of the consignment.

India-Peru relations have traditionally been cordial and friendly. The multifaceted bilateral cooperation covers a range of areas, including health and pharma, energy and mines, textiles and agriculture, science & technology, defence and space, capacity building, people-to-people contacts, and culture. India and Peru also cooperate closely on multilateral matters, according to the MEA.

In 2023, India handed over 1000 vials of Human Immunoglobulin to the Peruvian Health Ministry in the wake of an increasing number of cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

India has regularly delivered humanitarian aid to its Global South partners.

Last month, India dispatched a consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor-Leste.

The MEA expressed India's commitment to being a trusted health partner and reliable 'First Responder' to the Global South.

"India has dispatched an urgent consignment of 10,000 doses of rabies vaccine and 2,000 vials of rabies immunoglobulin to Timor-Leste, to assist in combating an outbreak. India remains committed to being a trusted health partner and reliable First Responder to the Global South," the ministry posted on X.

