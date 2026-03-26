India, Poland discuss strengthening political, economic relations

Warsaw, March 26: India and Poland on Thursday held discussions on deepening political exchanges and economic ties, including in areas like electric vehicles, mining and shipping and enhancing educational, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The talks were held between Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Pooja Kapur and Polish Secretary of State WT Bartoszewski in Warsaw.

"Ms. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs called on Polish Secretary of State H.E. Mr. W.T. Bartoszewski in Warsaw. The discussions reiterated the longstanding friendly relations between India and Poland, nourished by high-level political engagement. Further deepening of political exchanges, economic ties including in areas such as EVs, mining and shipping by leveraging the India-EU FTA, developing defence and technology cooperation, as well as enhancing educational, cultural and people to people exchanges were discussed," Indian Embassy in Poland posted on X.

On Wednesday, Pooja Kapur met Polish MP and Chair of the Poland-India Parliamentary Group Kinga Gajewska.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Poland stated, "Ms. Pooja Kapur, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs met Ms. Kinga Gajewska, Member of Parliament and Chair of the Poland-India Parliamentary Group. She also interacted with President of the Indo-Polish Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Vice President of National Chamber of Commerce of Poland, former Ambassador of Poland to India Mr Adam Burkowski and CEO of Wipro Poland, to discuss further deepening of India-Poland ties."

Pooja Kapur also paid floral tributes at the Memorial of the Dobry Maharaja, Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji in Ochota and at the Kolhapur Memorial in Ogrod Krasinskich in Warsaw. She also visited the Bednarska school and interacted with the Director and high school students.

"On her official visit to Poland, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, Ms. Pooja Kapur paid floral tributes at the Memorial of the Dobry Maharaja, Jamsaheb Digvijaysinhji in Ochota and at the Kolhapur Memorial in Ogrod Krasinskich in Warsaw," the Indian Embassy in Poland posted on X.

"She also visited the Bednarska school and met with the Director, followed by an interaction with high school students. The Director thanked India for the ongoing support provided to the school and recalled the success of the first Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange programme. At the Jamsaheb memorial, the Principal of Janusz Korczak school along with teachers and students met Ms. Kapur and conveyed their appreciation for the grant being provided by India and fondly remembered the Dobry Maharaja," it added.

Last month, Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Sibi George, held a meeting with Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski, in New Delhi and reviewed the bilateral strategic partnership and discussed key deliverables of the 2024-2028 Action Plan between both countries.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George held a productive meeting with Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski in New Delhi. They reviewed India-Poland Strategic Partnership and discussed the key deliverables of the Action Plan (2024-2028)," the MEA stated.

India and Poland elevated bilateral ties to the level of 'Strategic Partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in 2024. The two sides also agreed to a five-year Joint Action Plan for 2024-2028.

--IANS



