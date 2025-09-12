India, Norway hold discussions on strengthening maritime security, disarmament

Oslo, Sep 12: India and Norway held the inaugural Maritime Security, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation Dialogue in Oslo, discussing ways to sustain a secure and safe maritime environment in accordance with international law, including United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), conducive to economic growth, peace and progress in maritime matters.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Friday that Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs) Muanpuii Saiawi led the Indian delegation at the dialogue while the Norwegian side was led by Jon Elvedal Fredriksen, Director General, Department for Security Policy and the High North, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The two sides conferred on ways to sustain a secure and safe maritime environment in accordance with international law, including UNCLOS, conducive to economic growth, peace and progress in maritime matters. They reviewed ongoing cooperation initiatives in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security. They agreed to strengthen their shared efforts in areas such as countering illicit Maritime Activities and protection of critical maritime infrastructure," read a statement issued by the MEA.

The officials from both sides also discussed developments in the areas of disarmament and non-proliferation and Multilateral cooperation. The two sides agreed to hold the next round of the Dialogue in New Delhi on a mutually convenient date.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on his re-election. In his congratulatory message, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to working closely with Store to further strengthen partnership between both nations.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on his re-election. I look forward to continue working closely together to further strengthen the India-Norway partnership in all areas," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

PM Modi's statement came after Norway's Labour Party led by Store secured win in the General Election on Monday. Norway's centre-left bloc claimed victory despite the anti-immigration Progress Party recording surge in support, Euro News reported.

Earlier in June, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal explored possibilities of cooperation between India and Norway in multiple areas to further deepen the maritime relationship between the two countries. Sonowal held meetings with Norway’s Transport Minister Jon-Ivar Nygard and Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Policy, Marianne Sivertsen on the sidelines of the Nor-Shipping event in Oslo.

--IANS