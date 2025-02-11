India, Nepal set to hold power transmission discussions

Kathmandu, Feb 11: The energy secretaries of Nepal and India are meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday as both neighbouring countries focus on building at least five cross-border transmission lines in order to generate at least 16,000 megawatts of power by 2035. Leading Nepal's 12 member delegation, Energy Secretary Suresh Acharya will engage in talks with Indian officials to finalise the roadmap for constructing these vital transmission corridors.

The meeting will focus on ensuring smooth energy exports to India and Bangladesh, reports Nepal's leading daily, The Kathmandu Post. Representatives from Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Energy, the Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi, Nepal Electricity Authority, and the Department of Electricity Development will also take part in the deliberations. Additionally, a meeting of the power exchange committee will be held to discuss energy trade and pricing mechanisms between Nepal and India.

Last month, officials from both countries, during the 12th Joint Working Group on Power Sector Cooperation, agreed on investment modalities and timelines for five cross border transmission lines. These projects, once completed, will enable Nepal to increase its energy exports to Bangladesh through India, adding to the 40 MW already being supplied. Among the major projects under discussion are the 400 kV Inaruwa (Duhabi)-Purnia (Bihar) and Dodhara (Lamki)-Bareli (Uttar Pradesh) cross-border transmission lines.

These two key lines are expected to be completed within four years, with the Duhabi-Purnia line slated for 2027-2028 and the Dodhara-Bareli line for 2028-2029. Three additional transmission lines are planned to be operational by 2035, including the 400 kV Nijgadh (Bara)-Motihari (Bihar) line, the Kohalpur-Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) line, and the 220 kV double-circuit Chameliya-Jauljibi cross border line. Sandip Dev, Joint Secretary at Nepal's Ministry of Energy, stated that the Chameliya-Jauljibi project is on track for completion by 2027, with a detailed project report expected by March.

"The meeting will approve the construction of these cross-border lines and ensure that the deadlines are met, as discussed in previous meetings," Dev said, adding that both sides have already agreed on investment modalities. With India committing to purchase up to 10,000 MW of power from Nepal over the next decade under a long-term trade agreement, the need for high-capacity transmission lines has become increasingly pressing.

Additionally, work is progressing on the New Butwal-Gorakhpur Transmission Line, which will have a capacity of 3,500 MW. This project was jointly inaugurated by then Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2023. As both nations strengthen energy cooperation, these cross-border projects are expected to play a pivotal role in South Asia's evolving power landscape, boosting regional energy security and trade.