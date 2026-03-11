India keeps close watch on Bangladesh amid lingering trust deficit

Guwahati, March 11: Though the relations between India and Bangladesh are improving, it will take some time for the situation to normalise.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that India is keeping a close watch on the situation in Bangladesh and the activities of the present government headed by Tarique Rahman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Sources pointed out that the relations between the two countries started deteriorating after Sheikh Hasina was dethroned following a mass student movement, and Md Yunus took over as the caretaker head of Bangladesh.

The caretaker government released all the terrorists involved in anti-India activities from jail. Moreover, the caretaker government became very close to Pakistan, and even senior officers of Pakistan, including the chief of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), visited Bangladesh.

India wants constructive relations with Bangladesh, but it all depends on how the new government behaves. There is a trust deficit following the activities of the caretaker government. ”It will take some time for the trust deficit to go.” sources admitted.

Now India is keeping watch on the situation in Bangladesh. If the present government takes strong steps against the terrorist outfits and does not go too close to Pakistan, the situation will definitely improve. At the same time, the Bangladesh government should stop atrocities against Hindu people, sources added.

Sources said that for India, cordial relations with neighbours are important, but for that, the other side must reciprocate. However, trade and other activities with Bangladesh are going on as usual.

Interestingly, even when the relations between India and Bangladesh deteriorated, the relations between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), the border guarding forces of both countries, remained cordial. Officials of both forces used to talk regularly, and both forces also conducted coordinated patrolling along the international border.