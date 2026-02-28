India issues advisory for Nationals in Iran, Israel amid US combat operations

New Delhi, Feb 28: After US President Donald Trump announced major combat operations against Iran, India on Saturday advised its nationals in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant.

In an advisory, the Indian Embassy in Tehran urged Indian citizens in Iran to avoid unnecessary movement and remain indoors as far as possible in view of the evolving situation.

“In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible,” the embassy said.

It further advised Indians to closely monitor news updates, maintain situational awareness, and await further guidance from the mission. The embassy also reiterated its emergency contact details.

According to official estimates in January, slightly over 10,000 Indians, including students, are currently residing in Iran.

The Indian Embassy in Israel issued a similar advisory, urging Indian nationals to exercise “utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times.” The Indian diaspora in Israel comprises over 41,000 people.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command,” the embassy said.

It advised citizens to remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces near their residence or workplace.

“Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly,” the advisory stated.

The mission also urged Indians to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv in case of any emergency, adding that it remains closely engaged with relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary.

PTI