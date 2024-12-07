India inaugurates key projects in Myanmar with Rs 4.25 Cr annual grant

Guwahati, Dec 7: Several significant projects aimed at enhancing civilian infrastructure and improving the quality of life for the people of Myanmar were inaugurated in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday, with India's annual grant-in-aid of $500,000.

India's Ambassador to Myanmar, Abhay Thakur, launched the Border Areas Development Programme (BADP) and the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) projects in collaboration with Myanmar's Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief, and Resettlement (MOSWRR), Dr. Soe Win, and the Minister for Border Affairs (MOBA), Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung.

The Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated that these projects will introduce important new socio-economic civic facilities that cater to the local needs of the people in Chin State and the Naga Self-Administered Zone. These initiatives are expected to significantly improve the infrastructure and overall living conditions for the local populations.

In Chin State, the completion of 16 roads and bridges, along with one education centre, marks a significant milestone. Similarly, the Naga Self-Administered Zone has seen the successful completion of 19 roads and bridges and two education centres.

"Together, these initiatives encompass a total of 38 activities, at a cost of USD 4.5 million, demonstrating the extensive efforts and commitment towards regional development. Furthermore, notable projects such as the construction of a water supply system in Gwa township and the construction of an incinerator in Mrauk U township have been completed, reflecting the emphasis on essential services and environmental conservation.

The overall cost of these projects amounts to USD 609,020," read a statement" issued by the Indian Embassy on Friday.

Under the BADP and RSDP framework, the Indian government provides financial assistance through an annual grant-in-aid of $5 million, as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). These projects focus on improving infrastructure and the quality of life across various sectors, including water supply, healthcare, electricity, road construction, school building, and education.

The mechanism has already supported similar initiatives last year in the field of renewable energy, e-learning, and rural infrastructure in the Yangon Region, Nay Pyi Taw, Tanintharyi Region, Sagaing Region, Magway Region, and Mandalay Region.

"This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of both governments to uplift and empower the communities in the border areas, including the Sagaing region, Chin State, and Rakhine State, ensuring sustainable development and better living conditions for the people of Myanmar," the Indian Embassy detailed.





