India, Greece explore ways to boost maritime ties

New Delhi, Feb 16: Indian Navy chief, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, met Greek Navy General Staff chief Vice Admiral Dimitrios Eleftherios Kataras here on Monday, with discussions focused on enhancing maritime cooperation through navy-to-navy and joint exercises and training exchanges.

Prior to the meeting, Vice Admiral Kataras received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

In a statement on X, an Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "VAdm Dimitrios Eleftherios Kataras, Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff was received by Adm Dinesh K Tripathi CNS, with a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns, New Delhi, on 16 Feb 26."

"Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral #maritimecooperation through expanded navy-to-navy and joint exercises, strengthened training exchanges, and greater operational collaboration. Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting #maritimesecurity, interoperability, and deeper professional engagement," it added.

Earlier this month, Greece's National Defence Minister Nikolaos-Georgios Dendias was on an official visit to India at the invitation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On February 9, Rajnath Singh and Dendias held talks in New Delhi and decided to expand the capacity of their respective indigenous defence industries through a partnership between India’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Hellenic defence reforms under 'Agenda 2030.'

The two ministers reiterated that the India-Greece Strategic Partnership is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Rajnath Singh and Dendias discussed various issues of regional peace and security and acknowledged enhancing bilateral defence cooperation and strategic ties. A Bilateral Military Cooperation Plan for 2026 was also exchanged, charting the course for military engagements between the armed forces of both countries, it added.

On February 6, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with Dendias and discussed strategic and security issues.

"Delighted to welcome Minister of National Defence of Greece Nikos Dendias this evening. An in-depth conversation on a wide range of strategic and security issues. Appreciate his many insights and assessments," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

