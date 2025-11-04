India extends $250,000 assistance for community projects in Dominica

Roseau, Nov 4: India and Dominica signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) for the implementation of five Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) aimed at boosting community development in the Caribbean nation. The Government of India will provide financial assistance of USD 250,000 to support these local initiatives under its development partnership programme.

The exchange took place between the High Commissioner of India to Dominica, Pradeep Rajpurohit, and Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, Vince Henderson, in the capital city, Roseau.

The projects include the rehabilitation of 235 metres of a farm access and feeder road in Macaton, Grand Bay; the rehabilitation of St. Elmo’s Road in St. Elmo’s Estate, Upper Giraudel; and the rehabilitation of portions of a farm access road in Carholme. Additionally, the initiatives cover the rehabilitation of the Grand Bay Basketball Court and the construction of a footpath crossing at Fond St. Jean.

“India remains steadfast in its endeavor to extend developmental assistance to the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica and extends best wishes to them on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of the independence of the country,” the High Commission of India in Trinidad and Tobago, also accredited to Dominica, said in a statement.

India has traditionally enjoyed cordial bilateral relations with Dominica since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1981.

Under development cooperation, several projects were implemented in Dominica. India-United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Projects: “Resilient Rehabilitation of Salisbury Educational Facility in Dominica Post-Hurricane Maria” project under the India-UNDP Fund of $1 million was granted in 2018 for the rehabilitation of the two buildings at the Salisbury Educational Facility that were severely damaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017 and was completed in March 2020.

A $1 million project under the India-UNDP Fund for “Strengthening Sustainable Livelihoods and Resilience in the Kalinago Community” was launched in February 2021 and was accomplished in January 2024. Another $1 million project, i.e., the 2nd phase of the Community Resilience Project in the Kalinago Territory, was launched on December 19, 2024, and is currently ongoing.

