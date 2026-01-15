India expresses condolences over loss of lives in Thailand train accident

New Delhi, Jan 15: India on Thursday expressed its condolences to the people and the government of Thailand on the tragic loss of lives and injuries in the train accident that took place in northeastern part of the country on Wednesday.

According to the local authorities, the death toll from a crane collapse that derailed a passenger train in Nakhon Ratchasima province has risen to 32, with nearly 70 people injured.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and injuries in the train accident in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on January 14, 2026. Our heartfelt condolences to the people and the Government of Thailand during this hour of grief. We extend our deepest sympathies to the affected families and wish a swift recovery to all those injured," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

The accident occurred on Wednesday morning when the construction crane used for a high-speed rail bridge collapsed onto the train traveling from Bangkok to Ubon Ratchathani province.

Speaking at a press briefing, Nakhon Ratchasima Governor Chaiwat Chuenkosum said the State Railway of Thailand expects to take approximately seven days to clear the wreckage and restore the track to normal operation while a full investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn earlier told reporters that he has instructed agencies to conduct a transparent, comprehensive investigation to determine the cause and prevent recurrence, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Thai media reports, the main contractor for the involved railway section is Italian-Thai Development PLC, which has issued a statement on the accident, saying that the company will fully assume responsibilities related to compensation and medical treatment.

--IANS