India expresses concern over deadly Nepal protests, urges peaceful resolution

New Delhi, Sept 9: India has voiced deep concern over the escalating unrest in Nepal following violent protests against the government’s ban on social media platforms, which have left at least 19 people dead and more than 300 injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it was “closely monitoring the developments in Nepal” and expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of young lives.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to those injured,” the MEA said.

India also urged all stakeholders in Nepal to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue and peaceful means.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will address the issues through peaceful means,” the statement added.

The MEA further advised Indian nationals in Nepal to remain vigilant amid the volatile situation.

“We have taken note that authorities have imposed curfews in Kathmandu and several other cities. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities,” it said.

The demonstrations, led largely by the youth in Kathmandu and several other cities, erupted on Monday after authorities announced a blanket ban on 26 popular social networking sites, citing the spread of misinformation and threats to public order.

The ban, however, was met with widespread anger, with protesters denouncing it as an attack on freedom of expression.

The Nepal government has withdrawn its earlier decision after violent protests by youths that left at least 19 people dead and over 300 others injured while the curfew over Kathmandu still being in effect.

The Kathmandu District Administration Office issued the curfew orders effective from 8:30 am until further notice.

PTI