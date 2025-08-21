India-China agree to resume dialogue, cooperate on global challenges, says Beijing

Beijing, Aug 21: India and China have reached a new understanding on the management and control of the frontier during Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to New Delhi, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Wang visited New Delhi on August 18 and 19 during which he held extensive talks with NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Summing up the outcome. of Wang's visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing that the two sides also agreed on resuming dialogue mechanisms in various fields, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, upholding multilateralism, jointly dealing with global challenges and opposing unilateral bullying acts.

"On the boundary question, the two sides reached new common understandings, agreeing to conduct normalised management and control, maintain peace and tranquility in the border are- as, properly address areas of sensitivity, and initiate boundary negotiations in areas where conditions are met." she said.

Mao said in his meetings, Wang also noted that "the current circumstances further highlight the strategic significance of China-India relations and the strategic value of bilateral cooperation" apparently referring to the US President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

A press release issued by the Foreign Ministry here about Wang's meeting with PM Modi said Wang has conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's and Premier Li Qiang's warm greetings to him.

Wang welcomed Modi's visit to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit to be held in the Chinese city of Tianjin on August 31 and September 1, it said.

The Chinese Foreign Minister said that the successful meeting between Modi and Xi in Russia last year has pro- vided guidance for the resumption and a new start for

China-India relations. Both sides have been earnestly implementing the common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, promoting bi- lateral relations to enter a new course of improvement and development, he told Modi.





-PTI