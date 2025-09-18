India, Chile reaffirm commitment to strengthen and deepen multifaceted ties

New Delhi, Sep 18: Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at Chile's National Day celebrations in New Delhi, reiterating commitment to a strong partnership between the two nations.

While sharing pictures of Chile's National Day celebrations on X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India at the National Day celebrations of Chile. He reiterated the commitment to strong India-Chile partnership, guided by the roadmap set during the recent meetings between PM Narendra Modi and President Gabriel Boric."

Earlier in July, PM Modi met Chile President Gabriel Boric Font on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro. Sharing details about his meeting with the Chilean President, PM Modi mentioned the growing friendship between both nations.

"Delighted to have met President Gabriel Boric Font of Chile during the Rio BRICS Summit. India-Chile friendship is getting stronger and stronger!," PM Modi posted on X.

In April, Font paid a State Visit to India accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, Members of Parliament, senior officials, business associations, media and prominent Chileans involved in the India-Chile cultural connect.

During the visit, which commemorated the completion of 76 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, both leaders had discussed in detail the historic diplomatic ties that were established in 1949, growing trade linkages, people-to-people linkages, cultural ties and also the warm and cordial bilateral relations between both countries. They had expressed desire for further expanding and deepening of the multifaceted relationship between the two countries in all areas of mutual interests.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Modi appreciated the participation of Chile in all the three editions of the 'Voice of Global South' Summits, reflecting the commitment in bringing together countries of the Global South to share their development perspectives and priorities. PM Modi thanked President Boric for sharing his valuable perspectives and ideas at the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit held in August 2024 and noted that both countries have strong convergence on several contemporary global issues, including on the need for effective global governance reforms and equitable access for Global South countries to clean and green technologies. President Boric too had welcomed India’s leadership in strengthening engagements between countries of Global South.

--IANS