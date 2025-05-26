India can't be subjected to proxy war by Pak: Manish Tiwari after talks with Qatar's Shura Council

Doha, May 26: Congress MP Manish Tiwari, a member of all-party delegation led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, on Monday said that the parliamentarians had a "productive and constructive" talks with Qatar's Shura Council and conveyed India's right to defend its sovereignty.

The delegation is in Qatar to share the details about India's Operation Sindoor and also to make startling disclosures about Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and its brazen support to terror havens.

The all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule comprises Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V. Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, Telugu Desam Party's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Aam Aadmi Party leader Vikramjeet Singh Sawhney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

"Had a productive and constructive exchange of views with the Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council of Qatar Her Excellency Sheikha Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and her colleagues of the Shura Council," Tiwari posted on X on Monday.

On Sunday, the all-party delegation led by Supriya Sule met Qatar's Shura Council in Doha, delivering India's firm message against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism and also on the urgency to rein in the patrons and those nations promoting or shielding terror on their soil.

"Impressed upon them that India is a civilisational continuum going back 5000 years and a melting pot of diverse religions and cultures," Tiwari said.

"India can not be subjected to a low-cost proxy war by Pakistan by the use of terror as an instrument of state policy and therefore reserves the right to take appropriate measures to defend her sovereignty and civilisational ethos," he added.

The Shura Council of Qatar, the country's top legislative body, on Sunday extended unequivocal support to India, echoing the Supriya Sule-led delegation's call that terrorism in any form must be eliminated and uprooted from wherever they rear their ugly head.

The Indian delegation, led by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) Supriya Sule, met Qatar's legislative body members and shared details about India's Operation Sindoor - the targeted military strikes that dismantled terror bases in Pakistan and also about Pakistan's open support and shielding of terror, corroborating the charge with documentary evidence.

The NCP(SP) MP, briefing the media after the Shura Council meeting, said that all members of Qatar Parliament stood in India's support and elicited a common view that terrorism must be uprooted from its source.

She said that Qatar Parliamentarians shared similar views to India in containing terrorism and also maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Apart from this, the multiparty delegation also held an interaction with the editorial team of leading newspapers of Qatar - Al Sharq and Peninsula and conveyed India's perspectives on developments following the Pahalgam terror attack and the policy to counter cross-border terrorism.

They also visited the Middle East Council for Global Affairs and held a discussion on combating cross-border terrorism and India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

--IANS




