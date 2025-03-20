India calls for humanitarian aid to Gaza amid renewed Israeli airstrikes

Guwahati, March 20: India has expressed deep concern over the deteriorating situation in Gaza following the resumption of Israeli airstrikes against Hamas, which shattered a fragile ceasefire established on January 19.

Calling for the immediate release of hostages and sustained humanitarian assistance to the affected people of Gaza, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a strong statement on Tuesday.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the MEA stated, stressing on the urgent need for humanitarian support. "We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained."

The renewed Israeli military action comes amid a failure to advance the second phase of a three-stage ceasefire agreement with Hamas. The initial truce, brokered in January, had momentarily halted hostilities. However, disagreements over the terms of the second phase prevented further negotiations, leading to the current escalation.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, the latest Israeli airstrikes have resulted in over 400 fatalities, adding to the mounting toll since the conflict began.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended the decision to resume military operations, stating that Israel could not continue to wait for Hamas to change its course. "In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen," Netanyahu asserted. He further blamed Hamas for rejecting a peace offer from U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Netanyahu underscored Israel's resolve to achieve its "vital goals" and stated, "This is why I authorised yesterday the renewal of military action against Hamas."

India has consistently supported a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, advocating for peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine. The current escalation has heightened concerns globally, with many countries urging restraint and dialogue to prevent further casualties and destruction in the region.