India, Bhutan review implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership

Thimpu, July 20: Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday co-chaired the 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan (FYP) with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden and reviewed implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership of the two countries.



Highlighting the significant development projects carried out throughout the years of bilateral ties between the two nations, the Indian Embassy in Thimpu said that many development projects were implemented under 12 FYPs across various sectors.



"India is extending development support of INR/Nu. 100 billion for the 13th Plan period as per priorities of the Royal Government," the Embassy informed in a post on social media platform X, adding that the funds will further be used in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, energy, agriculture, skilling, and digital economy.



Additionally, the two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period. On Friday, Misri called on Bhutanese Prime Minister Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay and Foreign Minister Lyonpo D. N. Dhungyel.

They discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the close bonds of friendship the two nations share and their commitment to strengthen India-Bhutan ties across all sectors further. Misri is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, which is also his first abroad tour after assuming charge of the country's foreign secretary.