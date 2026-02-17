India AI Impact Expo 2026 a powerful convergence: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday shared highlights of the India AI Impact Expo 2026 and said that it was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent.

PM Modi took to his social media handle on 'X' and said, "India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent."

"It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good. Above all, it reaffirmed our commitment to harnessing Artificial Intelligence responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress," PM Modi said.

Earlier on Monday, PM Modi inaugurated the 'India AI Impact Expo 2026' at Bharat Mandapam and said that India's progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI) will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement.

PM Modi said that being among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation.

"Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world," the Prime Minister had added.

The Expo is being held with India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, and is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders slated to attend.

Meanwhile, the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which commenced on Monday, brought together the heads of state and government, ministers, global technology leaders, eminent researchers, multilateral institutions and industry stakeholders to deliberate on the role of AI in advancing inclusive growth, strengthening public systems and enabling sustainable development, while marking the first time that a global convening of this scale on the issue is being organised in the Global South.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

On February 19, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the keynote address, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India’s vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented AI.

The ‘India–AI Impact Summit 2026’ aims to advance an impact-oriented and people-centric approach to AI, with emphasis on delivering measurable social and economic outcomes.

The summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, known as ‘Sutras’ — a Sanskrit term meaning guiding principles or essential threads that weave together wisdom and action. These Sutras define how AI can be harnessed through multilateral cooperation for collective benefit.

A major highlight of the summit are the three flagship Global Impact Challenges — AI for ALL, AI by HER, and YUVAi — designed to identify scalable, development-oriented AI solutions aligned with national priorities.

--IANS