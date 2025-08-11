India added to UK’s ‘deport now, appeal later’ list amid migration crackdown

London, August 11: India has been added to the UK government’s expanded list of countries whose foreign criminals will be deported immediately after sentencing, before their appeals are heard, as part of efforts to strengthen immigration controls amid rising migration.

In an announcement on Sunday, the UK Home Office confirmed that the scope of its "Deport Now Appeal Later" scheme will be nearly trebled from eight countries to 23.

Foreigners who have had their human rights claim refused will have a chance to take part in their UK appeal hearing remotely from overseas using video technology.

"For far too long, foreign criminals have been exploiting our immigration system, remaining in the UK for months or even years while their appeals drag on. That has to end," said Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

"Those who commit crimes in our country cannot be allowed to manipulate the system, which is why we are restoring control and sending a clear message that our laws must be respected and will be enforced," she said.

The list of countries covered under the remote hearing scheme, revived in 2023 by then Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman, included Finland, Nigeria, Estonia, Albania, Belize, Mauritius, Tanzania and Kosovo.

Now, India will be added along with Angola, Australia, Botswana, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Guyana, Indonesia, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Malaysia, Uganda and Zambia.

The UK government said it remains in continuous discussions with "a range of other countries about joining the scheme".

“We are leading diplomatic efforts to increase the number of countries where foreign criminals can be swiftly returned, and if they want to appeal, they can do so safely from their home country. Under this scheme, we're investing in international partnerships that uphold our security and make our streets safer," said Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

According to the Home Office, previously offenders from the countries on the expanded list could remain in the UK for months or years while their cases were worked through the appeals system as an "added burden on the British taxpayer" beyond the end of the prison sentences.

It also released the latest figures to highlight that around 5,200 foreign nationals were deported since July 2024 when the Labour government came into office, an increase of 14 per cent over the previous year.

PTI