In a first, Hindu women files nomination for Pakistan general elections

Guwahati, Dec 27: In a ground-breaking development within Pakistan's political landscape, Saveera Parkash, a Hindu woman hailing from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, has become the focal point of national attention following her nomination for the upcoming general elections.

Saveera Parkash has officially filed her nomination on a Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ticket, vying for the general seat of PK-25 in the Buner district. Confident in her candidature, she looks forward to participating in the elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

In an exclusive interview with the Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Parkash expressed that she is following in her father's footsteps. Her father, Oam Parkash, a retired doctor and a dedicated PPP member for the past 35 years, has been a guiding influence on her political journey. As the first Hindu woman to contest in the elections, Saveera Parkash articulated her aspirations to work towards the welfare of the community at large, with a special focus on women's safety and human rights.

A recent graduate with an MBBS degree from the Abbottabad International Medical College, emphasised her commitment to public service, citing her inherent drive to serve humanity. She envisions contributing to the enhancement of government hospitals for the greater good.

Saveera Parkash's decision to enter the political arena has been hailed as a significant move, challenging stereotypes perpetuated by traditional patriarchy. Social media influencer Imran Noshad Khan, recognising the historic nature of her nomination, commented on the potential impact of Parkash's candidature on breaking gender norms within the political landscape.