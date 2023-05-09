85 years of service to the nation
International

Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court

By IANS
Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court
Photo: IANS

Islamabad, May 9: Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from outside the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

Confirming the development on Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Musarrat Cheema said: "They are torturing Imran Khan right now, they are beating Khan sahib. They have done something with Khan sahib."

The development was also confirmed by PTI lawyer Faisal Chaudhry, Dawn news reported.

IANS


