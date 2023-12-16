IDF mistakenly shoots down 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza

Guwahati, Dec 16:In a tragic turn of events, three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops on Friday after they were misidentified as a "threat" in Gaza.

The military expressed regret and further mentioned that the three were shot by troops operating in Shejaiya, in Gaza's north.

The three hostages who had been abducted from Israeli communities near the Gaza border have been identified as Yotam Haim, 28, Samer Al-Talalka, 25 and Alon Shamriz, 26.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) mentioned that the incident’s investigation is underway and further expressed deep remorse over the tragic incident.





During combat in Shejaiya, the IDF mistakenly identified 3 Israeli hostages as a threat and as a result, fired toward them and the hostages were killed. 1/1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 15, 2023



