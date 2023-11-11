Iceland declares state of emergency after 800 quakes within 14 hours

Guwahati, Nov 11: A state of emergency was declared in Iceland on Friday after a series of powerful earthquakes jolted the country within 14 hours.

According to reports, around 800 earthquakes were reported in the country’s southwestern Reykjanes peninsula within 14 hours on Friday.

The Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management in a statement said, “The National police chief… declares a state of emergency for civil defence due to the intense earthquake (activity) at Sundhnjukagigar, north of Grindavik.”

“Earthquakes can become larger than those that have occurred and this series of events could lead to an eruption,” it warned.

Meanwhile, the Icelandic Met Office on November 10 said, “Significant changes have occurred in the seismic activity measured near Sundhnjúkagígar north of Grindavík and deformation observed in the Reykjanes Peninsula this afternoon. The seismic activity has moved south towards Grindavík. Based on how the seismic activity has evolved since 6 PM today, along with results from GPS measurements, there is a likelihood that a magma intrusion has extended beneath Grindavík. In light of this outcome, the police chief in Suðurnes, in cooperation with the Civil Protection Authorities, has decided to evacuate Grindavík. An emergency level of civil protection is now in effect. This is not an emergency evacuation. Residents of Grindavík are advised to proceed with caution.”

“At this stage, it is not possible to determine exactly whether and where magma might reach the surface. There are indications that a considerable amount of magma is moving in an area extending from Sundhnjúkagígum in the north towards Grindavík. The amount of magma involved is significantly more than what was observed in the largest magma intrusions associated with the eruptions at Fagradalsfjall. Further data is being collected to calculate models that provide a more accurate picture of the magma intrusion. It is currently not possible to say when this work will be completed,” it added.