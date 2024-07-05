‘I am sorry… I take responsibility for the loss’: Rishi Sunak concedes defeat

Guwahati, July 5: In a historic turn of events, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded defeat as his Conservative Party faces one of its most significant election setbacks.

Addressing supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton, Sunak acknowledged the landslide victory of the Keir Starmer-led Labour Party in the UK's general elections.

"Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future," Sunak remarked, extending his congratulations to the Labour Party.

Expressing personal accountability for the electoral outcome, Sunak stated, "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss."

As per reports, Sunak will tender his resignation to head of state King Charles III, with the monarch then asking Starmer, as the leader of the largest party in parliament, to form a government.