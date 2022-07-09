84 years of service to the nation
International

Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters break into President's official residence

By PTI

Colombo, Jul 9: Hundreds of Sri Lankan protesters demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Saturday stormed into his official residence in the central Colombo's high-security Fort area after breaking the barricades, as people took to streets protesting against the government over the nation's worst economic crisis in recent memory.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa who was facing calls for resignation since March was using the President's House as his residence and office since protesters came to occupy the entrance to his office early April.

Insiders say the President was moved out of the house on Friday as the build up to Saturday's protest was gathering.

A massive gathering of protesters broke through barricades even as police used tear gas and water cannons and opened fire to disperse them.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Saturday called for an urgent meeting of political party leaders to discuss the crisis in the country caused by the public protest, calling for Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.

A statement from Wickremesinghe's office said he had called on party leaders for an urgent meeting, asking the Speaker to summon an urgent meeting of Parliament.

Protesters who climbed the walls of the President's House are now occupying it without damaging any property or indulging in acts of violence.

At least 30 persons, including two police officers, were injured during the ongoing protests and were admitted to the National Hospital in Colombo.

Sri Lankan Police had earlier in the day lifted the curfew imposed in seven divisions in the country's Western Province, including Colombo, ahead of the planned anti-government protests, after coming under sustained pressure from top lawyers' associations, human rights groups, and political parties.

Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials.

PTI


Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

NATO declares China as a security threat for the first time
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Madrid, June 30: NATO, the worlds most powerful military alliance, has declared China as a security...

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30
2022-07-08T15:02:51+05:30

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while...

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT
8 July 2022 5:36 AM GMT

Tokyo, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed as he was addressing a crowd in...

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

NATO declares China as a security threat for the first time
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Madrid, June 30: NATO, the worlds most powerful military alliance, has declared China as a security...

