Heavy rains kill five in Panama

Panama City, Nov 6: Heavy rains caused by a recent tropical depression have killed at least five people, including two minors, in Panama. The National Civil Protection System (Sinaproc) said on Tuesday that four of the five fatal victims were drowned and the other one was killed in a landslide.

On Monday, the National Hurricane Center reported that the tropical depression located north of Panama strengthened into tropical storm Rafael, with winds of more than 63 kph, Xinhua news agency reported.

Panama's Education Ministry suspended classes nationwide for Wednesday for both private and public schools.