'Heavy losses': Pakistan appeals for loans amid India strikes, blames hackers

Guwahati, May 9: A loan appeal posted from Pakistan’s official Economic Affairs Division handle on a social media platform has triggered global controversy and online ridicule amid heightened military conflict with India. The now-deleted post cited “heavy losses inflicted by enemy” and urged international partners to extend more loans and help de-escalate the situation.

The post read: “Govt of Pakistan appeals to International Partners for more loans after heavy losses inflicted by enemy. Amid escalating war and stocks crash, we urge international partners to help de-escalate. Nation urged to remain steadfast.”

Within hours, Pakistan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs disowned the post and claimed their account had been “hacked.” Global news agency Reuters confirmed the ministry’s denial, stating no such tweet was authorised by officials.

The online chaos came against the backdrop of a steep military escalation. On Thursday night, Pakistan launched over 50 drones and missiles into Indian territory, targeting Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. India’s defense systems, including the S-400 and Akash, neutralised nearly all the threats, except one drone that hit Jammu Civil Airport.

India retaliated swiftly by striking military targets in Islamabad, Lahore, and Sialkot. Additionally, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC, shelling civilian areas and damaging infrastructure and livestock. The Indian Army responded in kind.

On the economic front, the fallout was immediate. The Pakistan Stock Exchange plunged 7.2% on May 7, triggering a one-hour trading halt. The crash followed India’s retaliatory military strikes and deepened Islamabad’s financial crisis.

In a joint press briefing, India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stated, “Pakistan escalated the situation, we merely responded. The choice to de-escalate rests with Pakistan.”