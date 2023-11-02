Hamas official warns repeats of Oct 7 attacks in Israel

Guwahati, Nov 2: A Hamas official warned that the terror group will carry out repeat attacks of the massacre it carried out on Oct. 7 in Israel that left roughly 1,400 people dead.

Ghazi Hamad, a member of the Hamas political bureau, said in an interview on Lebanon's LBC television last week that the terror group is prepared to repeat the terrorist attacks multiple times until Israel is wiped off the map.

Hamad did not mince words: “Israel is a country that has no place on our land. We must remove it because it constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nations.”

“We are not ashamed to say this, with full force. We must teach Israel a lesson and we will do this again and again,” Hamad asserted.

"We are ready to pay the price. We are called a nation of martyrs, and we are proud to sacrifice martyrs," declared the Hamas official.

The narrow Gaza Strip, home to some 3 million people, has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade for security reasons since Hamas came to power.

On the morning of Oct. 7, terrorists from Gaza broke through Israel's border wall and proceeded to slaughter roughly 1,400 people, the vast majority of whom were civilians.

The terrorists went from community to community in the areas near the border with Gaza and killed families, torturing them, burning some alive, killing loved ones in front of one another, and murdering babies and children. Roughly 260 people were killed at an outdoor music festival.

More than 200 people were kidnapped and taken back to Gaza. Only five have since been freed.

The Israeli government, in response to the worst terror attack in the country's 75-year history, has declared war on Hamas.