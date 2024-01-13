Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka

Guwahati, Jan 13: A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight carrying more than 150 passengers made an emergency landing in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka due to dense fog on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the flight diverted and landed in Dhaka at 4 am after it was unable to make a landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport due to low visibility.

In a statement, the IndiGo airlines said, “IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Hi, we truly regret the inconvenience caused to you. The flight was diverted due to bad weather which is beyond our control too. Our team is working to assist the passengers to the best of their capabilities. We sincerely look forward to your understanding.




