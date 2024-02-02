Greek farmers continue protests demanding govt pledged aid without delay

Athens, Feb 1: Greek farmers are planning protests across the country seeking sufficient financial aid pledged by the government with no delays.

According to official estimates, a storm in September caused extensive flooding, resulting in 15 fatalities and huge material damage amounting to about one billion euros (roughly $1.08 billion).

On Tuesday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced an increase of up to 10,000 euros in the initial compensation approved by the government for damages caused by natural disasters last year, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

Acknowledging that farmers have received only 2,000 euros so far, the prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to provide complete compensation for the losses incurred in crops and produce.

Representatives of farmers' associations gathered to discuss mobilisation plans at Palamas municipality in the Thessaly region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vassilis Anagnostopoulos, an 81-year-old farmer, was among the homeless with no crops and had to move to his brother's home.

"We have not rebuilt our home. It is impossible. We cannot afford it," he told Xinhua.

Noting that the enormous destruction added to the increased energy and production costs, Kostas Tzellas, president of an association of farmers, said, "We are asking for diesel with no tax burden and low prices in electricity for farmers."

In recent weeks, farmers have started blocking highways with tractors. On Wednesday, more such blockades were reported in central and northern Greece.