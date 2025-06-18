Great step toward global progress: Hindu Canadian Foundation on PM Modi-Carney meet

Ottawa, June 18: The Hindu Canadian Foundation (HCF) has expressed its enthusiastic support for the recent advancements in relations between Canada and India after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

“This is a great step toward a brighter future, rooted in shared values, mutual respect, and a shared vision for global progress. Canada and India share a profound connection, built on common democratic principles, vibrant cultural exchanges, and dynamic economic partnerships,” said HCF in a post on X.

“Under the leadership of PM Mark Carney, Canada is pursuing a bold and pragmatic ‘Canada First’ approach. His commitment to prioritising our nation’s interests is unwavering, ensuring that our policies and partnerships reflect what is best for Canadians,” the post added.

The Hindu Foundation asserted that the vision of PM Carney’s ‘Canada First’ approach stands firm against “the influence of extremist groups seeking to import foreign conflicts” into the peaceful and inclusive country, adding that people of Canada should focus on fostering unity, progress, and global cooperation.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Canadian PM Mark Carney in a pivotal bilateral meeting aimed at reviving strained ties between the two nations.

“PM Carney and PM Modi reaffirmed the importance of Canada-India ties, based upon mutual respect, the rule of law, and a commitment to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity. They agreed to designate new high commissioners, with a view to returning to regular services to citizens and businesses in both countries,” read a statement issued by the Canadian PM’s office.

“They discussed strong and historic ties between our peoples, partnerships in the Indo-Pacific, and significant commercial links between Canada and India – including partnerships in economic growth, supply chains, and the energy transformation,” the statement added.

According to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders had a “very positive and constructive meeting” and agreed on “calibrated steps” to bring stability back to the relationship.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada have just a short while ago concluded a very positive and constructive meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit here in Kananaskis in Canada,” Misri said.

“Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney. Complimented him and the Canadian Government for successfully hosting the G7 Summit. India and Canada are connected by a strong belief in democracy, freedom and rule of law. PM Carney and I look forward to working closely to add momentum to the India-Canada friendship. Areas like trade, energy, space, clean energy, critical minerals, fertilisers and more offer immense potential in this regard,” PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

