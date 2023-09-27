Google's Silver Jubilee: Celebrating 25 years of digital dominance

Guwahati, Sept 27: Google, the tech giant that has become synonymous with internet search, celebrated its 25th birthday with a nostalgic journey down memory lane.

This occasion was marked by a special doodle that showcased the evolution of Google's iconic logos over the decades.





25 years ago, Google Search launched from a garage in a California suburb. Today, we have offices and data centers on six continents, in over 200 cities. In honor of our 25th birthday tomorrow, take a world tour with us #Google25 ↓ https://t.co/lRCaDCJvg0 — Google (@Google) September 26, 2023

Google, founded by American computer scientists Sergey Brin and Larry Page on September 4, 1998, has come a long way from its humble beginnings in a garage.

For the first seven years, Google commemorated its birthday on the same day it was founded. However, this tradition shifted to September 27 to coincide with a significant milestone in the company's history: the declaration that Google had indexed a record-breaking number of web pages.

Today, Google is no longer just a search engine. It has diversified its portfolio to encompass a wide range of technologies and services, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, online advertising, and software development.

Under the umbrella of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, it stands as one of the five Big Tech companies, alongside Amazon, Apple Inc., Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), and Microsoft.

Google's influence extends far beyond its Silicon Valley roots. It has been aptly described as "the most powerful company in the world" and ranks among the globe's most valuable brands.

Its search engine, which has become a verb in the English language, is used by billions worldwide, making it an integral part of modern life.

One of Google's standout qualities is its commitment to innovation. From Google Maps to YouTube and Android, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of what technology can achieve.

As Google celebrates its 25th anniversary, it's a moment to reflect not just on the company's past but also on its ever-expanding future. From its origins in a garage to becoming a global tech titan, Google's journey has been nothing short of remarkable.