Global population grew by over 75 million people in 2023, topping 8 billion by January 1

Guwahati, Dec 29: The global population has increased by 75 million in 2023, and on New Year’s Day, it will cross the 8 million mark, as reported by the US Census Bureau.

The worldwide growth rate in the past year was just under 1 per cent. At the start of 2024, 4.3 births and two deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to Census Bureau figures.

The world population is estimated to be 8,019,876,189 on January 1, reflecting an almost 1% increase. Notably, the United States experienced a 0.53% growth rate, adding 1.7 million people, totaling 335.8 million on New Year's Day. Demographers suggest the current decade may be the slowest-growing in history.

In 2024, the US expects one birth every nine seconds and one death every 9.5 seconds. However, immigration will keep the population from dropping. Net international migration is expected to add one person to the US population every 28.3 seconds, resulting in an overall increase every 24.2 seconds.