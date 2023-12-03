Garisenda Tower in Italy at increasing risk of collapse, high alert declared

Guwahati, Dec 3: For almost 1000 years, the Garisenda Tower, also known as the ‘Leaning Tower’ located in Italy's Bologna town, has maintained its tilt, but currently it is facing the risk of collapsing due to excessive leaning.

Standing at 150 feet tall, the tower has leaned at a 4-degree angle since the 14th century, after which the authorities, in order to stabilise it, made efforts to remove the top of the building.

Over the years, Italy has made significant efforts to preserve the structural stability of the tower.

