Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan: Reports

Guwahati, Dec 18: Fugitive and most wanted underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been admitted to a hospital in Pakistan’s Karachi due to a serious health complication after being reportedly poisoned.

According to reports, Dawood was rushed to the hospital two days ago after being allegedly poisoned, however, there is no confirmation about the same as of now.

He is reportedly kept under tight security at and around the hospital, where only top hospital officials and close family members have access to enter.

It may be mentioned that Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai blasts that killed more than 250 people and injured several thousand.

He had been residing in Karachi for decades after marrying for the second time. This was confirmed by his nephew in January.

“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters, Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married), and Maziya (unmarried), and one son, Mohin Nawaz (married),” Alishah Parker told National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a statement in November 2022.