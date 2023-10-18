Fuel Crisis in Pakistan: 48 flights cancelled

Guwahati, Oct 18: The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has cancelled at least 48 international and domestic flights due to fuel shortage and operational issues.

Reportedly, the fuel shortage for PIA aircraft was caused by the state-owned Pakistan State Oil (PSO) suspending its supply over unpaid dues.

According to the DAWN, 13 domestic flight and 11 international flights were cancelled on Tuesday, while 12 flights were delayed due to the non-availability of fuel.

In addition to the domestic flights, some of the cancelled flights were scheduled to fly to Dubai, Mus­cat, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Kuwait.

PIA claimed that the pas­­s­engers of the cance­lled flights were accommodated on alternative flights.

Meanwhile, the PIA which is an public enterprise, will soon be privatized as it has accumulated hundreds of billion of rupees in loses and arrears, and is on the verge of collapse.

The government has also declined the airline’s request to provide Rs 23 billion ($ 76 million) in support for operational expenses.

Besides other financial needs for repairing parts and maintaining aircraft, the airline needs Rs100 million a day to pay for fuel from PSO, which canceled supply this week over Rs 1.4 billion in unpaid dues.