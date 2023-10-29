Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54, found in hot tub at LA home

Guwahati, Oct 29: Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the sitcom 'Friends' died at the age of 54 in Los Angeles. He was found unconscious in a hot tub and the first responders were unable to revive him.

Authorities responded about 4 pm to his home, where he was discovered unresponsive. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing, did not cite a cause of death.

No drugs were found at the scene, sources said. Additionally, no foul play is suspected, according to law enforcement sources.

A representative for Perry did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s robbery-homicide detectives are investigating the death. The cause of death will be determined at a later date by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.