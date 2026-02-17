French President honours victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Mumbai, Feb 17: French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on Tuesday paid tribute to victims of 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks as he began his India visit. Macron is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day.

Both leaders will launch 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026' as the French President's visit is set to impart further momentum to the vibrant strategic partnership between the two countries.

Earlier, PM Modi extended a warm welcome to Macron on his arrival in India and expressed confidence that strengthening India-France cooperation will contribute to global progress.

The French President was extended a warm welcome at the Mumbai airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Extending a warm welcome to President Macron, PM Modi said, "India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress."

"See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend Emmanuel Macron," PM Modi added.

President Macron's visit comes at the invitation of PM Modi to take part in the AI Impact Summit being hosted by India.

During his stay, the two leaders will also convene a bilateral summit in Mumbai. This marks President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first official engagement in Mumbai.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the discussions between PM Modi and Macron will include a comprehensive review of advancements made under the India-France Strategic Partnership.

The deliberations are expected to focus on further strengthening the strategic relationship and expanding cooperation into emerging and future-oriented sectors. The two leaders will also exchange perspectives on significant regional and global issues, the PMO said in an official statement.

Later in the day, at around 5:15 p.m., Prime Minister Modi and President Macron will jointly inaugurate the 'India-France Year of Innovation 2026'.

They will also address an audience comprising business leaders, start-up founders, researchers, and innovators from both countries.

