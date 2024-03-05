France Makes History: Abortion enshrined in Constitution

Guwahati, March 5: In a ground-breaking move, France has become the world’s first country to embed the right to abortion in its constitution. In a joint session at the iconic Palace of Versailles, lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the historic bill in a resounding 780-72 vote on Monday.

The momentous decision was met with jubilation across the nation as women’s rights activists celebrated the measure pledged by President Emmanuel Macron. This initiative follows a recent erosion of abortion rights in the United States through court rulings.

The amendment to Article 34 of the constitution, securing a woman’s right to abortion, has already been endorsed by both houses of parliament—the National Assembly and the Senate.

The move makes France the first country in the world to offer explicit protection for terminating a pregnancy in its basic law.

The move is being hailed globally as a significant step in affirming reproductive rights. At a time when abortion rights face challenges in the United States and Europe, especially in Hungary, where far-right parties have gained power, France's decision sends a clear signal of support for women's reproductive rights.

Post-vote, the Eiffel Tower was illuminated with the powerful message “My Body My Choice,” symbolising the triumph of reproductive rights. However, the decision has not been without critics. Anti-abortion groups and far-right leaders, including Marine Le Pen, expressed disapproval, accusing President Macron of exploiting the legislation for political gain.