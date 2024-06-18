Four missing after rain triggered mountain torrents, landslides in China

Beijing, June 18: Torrential rains triggered mountain torrents and landslides in the city of Changji, northwest China's Xinjiang. The landslides hit the region at about 6:50 p.m. Monday, leaving roads clogged and four people missing, according to local emergency response and fire departments, reports Xinhua news agency.

Police received reports of vehicles being trapped at around 7:55 p.m. Monday, and immediately launched rescue operations. By 3 a.m. Tuesday, roads had been cleared, with trapped people and vehicles moved to safe locations.

Search and rescue efforts for the four missing people are still underway.