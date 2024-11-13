Four day Africa Tech Festival 2024 kicks off in Cape Town

Cape Town, Nov 13: The Africa Tech Festival 2024 kicked off in Cape Town, the legislative capital of South Africa. By bringing together global technology and telecom leaders, entrepreneurs, and policymakers, the festival, one of the largest and most influential telecom and technology events in Africa, aims to drive digital transformation and innovation across the continent.

Now in its 27th edition, this year's Africa Tech Festival, held from November 12 to 14 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, features four key events: AfricaCom, AfricaTech, AfricaIgnite, and the AI Summit Cape Town. It is expected to attract over 15,000 attendees, more than 300 exhibitors, and 450 speakers from across the continent and beyond, Xinhua news agency reported.

South African Minister of Communication and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi called for unified efforts to advance Africa's digital future during the festival's official opening on Tuesday. "Today, we stand on the brink of transformative opportunities. The digital era has opened doors for growth and inclusion across the continent, creating new pathways for economic and social progress," Malatsi said.

The minister said that South Africa is working toward building a digital economy. "However, we cannot achieve this vision through government efforts alone. It requires collaboration across the sector. I invite all our partners to bring their expertise, ideas, and solutions to advance Africa's digital future."

Citing studies, Malatsi said that achieving 100 per cent internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa could boost the region's economic growth by an additional 1.5 per cent annually, creating millions of jobs and driving economic inclusion. Universal connectivity in Africa could lift over 44 million people out of extreme poverty.

"Together, we will build an Africa where technology empowers all her people, united by shared growth and mutual success," he said. Alongside the anchor events, this year's festival will also host the AfricaCom 2024 Ministerial Summit, a closed-door VIP event bringing together nearly a dozen African and international ministers from critical sectors such as information and communication technology, innovation, trade, finance, education, and enterprise.