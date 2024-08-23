Former minister recalls how PM Modi's 'exceptional leadership' secured safe passage for Indian students stuck in Ukraine warzone

New Delhi, Aug 23: Just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic first visit to Kyiv, V. Muraleedharan, the former Minister of State for External Affairs, on Friday recalled the Indian PM's "decisive leadership during the 2022 evacuation of Indian students from war-torn areas of Ukraine. In an interview given to ''Modi Story', Muraleedharan remembered that elections in Uttar Pradesh were underway when the conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in February 2022.

"Despite his heavy political engagements, Prime Minister Modi took time out to address the crisis. He held meetings twice a day, in the morning and after returning from campaign events. Throughout the day, he was actively involved in campaigning, and in the evening he conducted late-night meetings. Despite his busy schedule, he led from the front in solving the problems," said the former minister.



"One remarkable instance of his exceptional leadership was when he personally negotiated to secure safe passage for students, who travelled for more than 18 hours through the conflict zone to reach the border," he added. Hundreds of Indian students were stuck in Kharkiv as full-scale military offensive began in the region during the last stages of the evacuation exercise.

"We were unable to get them out, as the roads were damaged. The nearest border was Russia's eastern border, but taking them there was a problem. Our mission officials were waiting at the borders. If we had to take them to the western border, it would have been an 18-20 hour journey. We felt this was going to be a big issue, but the PM did not lose hope; he negotiated and discussed with the Russians," he said.



The former minister at the Ministry of External Affairs further informed, that as the Russia stopped shelling for a limited period of time, an officer from the ministry travelled to the warzone and a large group of Indian students were taken out in 8-9 buses. They reached the country's eastern border after an arduous 18-20 hour bus journey.



"We were not expecting that. We thought that the PM will find a way to bring them to the western border". The tense situation between Russia and Ukraine escalated into full conflict on February 24, 2022. The evacuation of Indian nationals, especially from the heavily-shelled areas like Kharkiv and Sumy, was a significant challenge. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the parliament in March 2022 that the evacuation of Indians finally materialised because of PM Modi's "personal intervention" with the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia.

Operation Ganga was one of the most challenging evacuation exercises during an ongoing conflict situation. It posed massive logistical challenges and was undertaken at a time when military actions including air strikes and shelling were underway. The exercise involved movement in a war-torn situation in a large country, at times over a 1000 km. It also required exiting border check points that were clogged by an estimated 26 lakh refugees.



Prime Minister Modi will reach Kyiv on Friday where he will hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky, including on the ongoing conflict. As New Delhi continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, PM Modi had met the Ukrainian President on the sidelines of the 50th G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia on June 14, terming the discussions as "very productive".

During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the conflict. "Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy," PM Modi posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

Zelensky had also dialled PM Modi, congratulating him on his election victory and hoping that the Indian PM will visit Ukraine soon. "Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations," the Ukrainian President had posted on X before calling PM Modi following the announcement of results of the Lok Sabha elections.

Since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, India has maintained its consistent position that allows it to reach out to both sides to find a solution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. At the same time, New Delhi has dispatched tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Kyiv, including essential medicines and medical equipment.