Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

Official broadcaster NHK tweeted, "Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto,"

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

He immediately collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Security officers detained the attacker, who made no attempt to run, and seized his weapon which was reportedly a handmade gun. The suspect has been identified as Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami. The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.





I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022



