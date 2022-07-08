84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
International

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning

By IANS
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning
X

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

Official broadcaster NHK tweeted, "Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto,"

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

He immediately collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Security officers detained the attacker, who made no attempt to run, and seized his weapon which was reportedly a handmade gun. The suspect has been identified as Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami. The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.



IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Next Story
Similar Posts
World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NATO declares China as a security threat for the first time
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Madrid, June 30: NATO, the worlds most powerful military alliance, has declared China as a security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan complains to Twitter about India's move
30 Jun 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Islamabad, June 30: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took up the blocking of official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot while campaigning

Guwahati, July 8: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

Official broadcaster NHK tweeted, "Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto,"

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

He immediately collapsed and was rushed to the nearest hospital.

Security officers detained the attacker, who made no attempt to run, and seized his weapon which was reportedly a handmade gun. The suspect has been identified as Nara resident Tetsuya Yamagami. The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep distress at the attack on former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.



IANS


More in Entertainment
Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Robber injured in police firing while trying to flee in Kokrajhar

Similar Posts
World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting; pray for recovery
8 July 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 8: World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting of Japan's...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris bows out, says 'will of party to choose new leader, PM'
2022-07-07T21:32:57+05:30

London, July 7: Bowing to the inevitable after mass resignations across his government, including of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Boris Johnson to quit as Conservative leader, but will remain PM
7 July 2022 9:23 AM GMT

London, July 7: Following a series of mass resignations by Cabinet members, Boris Johnson will...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

1st bull run in Spain's Pamplona in 3 years takes place; no gorings
7 July 2022 8:58 AM GMT

Pamplona (Spain), Jul 7: The first bull run in three years at the San Fermín festival in the Spanish...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet flight diverted to Karachi after technical snag
5 July 2022 9:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: A SpiceJet flight heading towards Dubai from the national capital was diverted...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Taliban commander uses military chopper to take his newlywed bride home
4 July 2022 9:21 AM GMT

Kabul, July 4: A Taliban commander allegedly flew his newlywed bride from Logar to Khost province in...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak police arrest 9 terrorists from Punjab province
2 July 2022 10:53 AM GMT

Lahore, Jul 2: Pakistani police have arrested nine terrorists, four of them belonging to the dreaded...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pak registers protest on India's recent blocking of Twitter accounts
2 July 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Islamabad, July 2: Pakistan has lodged a strong protest against India's recent blocking of many of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Modi, Putin discuss bilateral ties
1 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

At least 18 dead in Russian missile attack on Odesa
1 July 2022 7:15 AM GMT

Kyiv, Jul 1: Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India, Japan hold talks to strengthen cybersecurity
2022-06-30T20:31:00+05:30

New Delhi, June 30: India and Japan discussed cybersecurity cooperation during the fourth...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

NATO declares China as a security threat for the first time
30 Jun 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Madrid, June 30: NATO, the worlds most powerful military alliance, has declared China as a security...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Pakistan complains to Twitter about India's move
30 Jun 2022 10:16 AM GMT

Islamabad, June 30: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took up the blocking of official...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X