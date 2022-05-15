Five classic movies to watch with your family on OTT platforms

Guwahati, May 15: Deciding on a film that everybody wants to watch isn't easy, courtesy, the sibling squabble. We have come up with a list of films that have something for the whole family, including comedy, adventure, drama and fantasy. Here, are five classic movies that all generations will love. Pass the popcorn and let the on-screen adventures begin!

The Goonies is a thrilling '80s pirate-themed treasure hunt action-fantasy -- all the ingredients that kids will love. The film revolves around a bunch of teens who attempt to save their homes from foreclosure and, in doing so, they discover an old treasure map following which they set out on an adventure to find a legendary pirate's long-lost treasure.



Watch on Amazon Prime and Vudu



A 1984 American drama film based on William Wharton's 1978 novel of the same name, the Birdy focuses on the friendship between two teenage boys depicting their traumatic experiences upon serving in the Vietnam War. While one of them is extrovert in nature, the other one remains confined with a strange fascination for birds.



Watch on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Based on the 1964 novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl, Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory is a 1971 American musical fantasy. The film depicts the story of a poor child named Charlie Bucket who, after finding a Golden Ticket in a chocolate bar, visits Willy Wonka's chocolate factory along with four other children from around the world.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

My Fair Lady, American musical film, released in 1964, that was adapted from the 1956 Lerner and Loewe stage musical based on George Bernard Shaw's 1913 stage play Pygmalion. A critical and commercial success, it became the second highest-grossing film of 1964 and won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Director.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

If you are a pet lover then Benji is a mush watch for your family. Benji is a family drama film and a reboot of the 1974 classic of the same name. The film is about a dog, who manages to heal a broken family after he rescues the sibling duo from unexpected danger. His intriguing ways and paw-some intelligence will keep you hooked.



Watch on Netflix or rent on Amazon Prime