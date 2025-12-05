Five Baloch civilian bodies recovered across Balochistan

Quetta, Dec 5: At least five bodies of Baloch civilians were recovered from different regions across Balochistan, including the tortured remains of a kidnapped person and others killed by gunfire, local media reported.

Citing local sources and police, The Balochistan Post reported that these incidents unfolded on Thursday in Panjgur, Khaliqabad and Zehri districts.

In Panjgur, the tortured body of a man recovered from the Pulabad area of Prom Tehsil was identified as Abdul Wahab, son of Muhammad Omar, a resident of the Zamran area of Turbat city in Kech District.

Abdul Wahab had been abducted on October 27, 2025, by members of Pakistan-backed death squads. He was reportedly shot during the kidnapping, leaving him paralysed. His body was recovered from the Pulabad region after being missing for over a month.

In a separate incident, the bodies of three other individuals were discovered in the Badrang area of Khaliqabad district.

According to the police, the bodies were taken to a local hospital, where they were identified as Khuda Bakhsh, Zahoor Ahmed, and Barkat Khan based on the identity cards found in their pockets.

Reports suggest that the three were cousins and belonged to the Lehri tribe of Balochistan.

Meanwhile, another body was found on the roadside near the football ground area in Zehri Tehsil of Khuzdar District. Initial reports indicated that the young man was shot and killed. He was identified as Shahzeb, son of Muhammad Aslam, a resident of Zehri.

Condemning the incidents, human rights organisation Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) said that Pakistan’s policies are driving the “systematic genocide of the Baloch nation”.

“Their deaths raise direct concerns about targeted killings and the complete failure of state institutions to protect civilians,” the BVJ stated.

The rights body called on international human rights organisations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the United Nations Human Rights to document these cases and press for independent international investigations.

--IANS