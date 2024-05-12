First British-Indian of Assamese descent Ayesha Hazarika joins House of Lords

Guwahati, May 12: In a moment of pride for Assam, Ayesha Hazarika the first British-Indian of Assamese descent was appointed to the House of Lords, the upper chamber of the British Parliament.

Recently granted a life peerage, she now holds the title "Baroness Hazarika of Coatbridge."



Former stand-up comedian and political commentator Hazarika had also served as a special adviser to notable leaders like Gordon Brown and Ed Miliband.

Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Baroness Hazarika mentioned “Thank you for all your lovely messages. What an incredible, special day spent with family & friends. Especially my amazing parents who came here as Indian Muslim immigrants & worked so very hard. It is genuinely the honour of my life to join the House of Lords as a Labour peer.”

Thank you for all your lovely messages. What an incredible, special day spent with family & friends. Especially my amazing parents who came here as Indian Muslim immigrants & worked so very hard. It is genuinely the honour of my life to join the House of Lords as a Labour peer. pic.twitter.com/94gGh0itUD — Ayesha Hazarika (@ayeshahazarika) May 9, 2024



