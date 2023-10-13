First batch of Indians returns from Israel amid rising tensions

Guwahati, Oct 13: The initial group of approximately 200 Indian citizens, including students, arrived in India from Israel aboard a chartered flight during the early hours of Friday.

In response to escalating tensions in the region caused by a series of bold attacks on Israeli towns by Hamas militants over the weekend, India initiated Operation Ajay, aiming to facilitate the safe return of those desiring to come back to their homeland.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar extended a warm welcome to the arriving passengers at the Delhi airport.

As they made their way into the lounge area from the tarmac side, he greeted them with folded hands and exchanged handshakes with many, expressing his heartfelt words, "Welcome home."